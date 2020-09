REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling an intense fire at the Rehoboth Senior Center, according to police.

Crews responded to 55 Bay State Road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors told News 12 they could see thick black smoke billowing from the scene.

A news crew is on its way to Rehoboth and we will bring you updates on the situation both online and on-the-air.