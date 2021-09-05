Firefighters battle flames at old Windmill Street School in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to 110 Paul Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of fire coming from the old Windmill Street School.

Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the now vacant building.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but smoke continues to billow and crews are overhauling the scene.

There’s no word if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire, nor what led to it.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air on WPRI-12.