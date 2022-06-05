FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Flames gutted a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday night.

Crews from Fall River and several surrounding communities responded to the fire on Alden Street just after nine o’clock.

The fire was out when our 12 News crew arrived at the scene, but firefighters were still actively overhauling the building.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Right now, there’s no word on how the fire started.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story on 12 News This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m.