NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire badly damaged a home on McMillen Way in Bonnet Shores on Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home shortly after 9 p.m.

The fire has since been put out, but crews continued to overhaul the scene for several hours.

It’s unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

We will continue to update this story both online and on-the-air beginning at 6 a.m.