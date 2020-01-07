Fire breaks out inside Warren nursing home; 21 patients relocated

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two dozen patients needed to be relocated after a fire broke out at a Warren nursing home early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation on Child Street around 1:30 a.m.

Fire Chief James Sousa said the fire did not start in a patient’s room but inside a wall of a storage area located in the lower level on the left side of the building.

No injuries were reported, but 21 patients were affected.

“We moved the patients from the left-wing that was affected to other wings of the building and kept them inside of the building in a safe area while we ventilated and cut the rest of the smoke out,” Sousa said.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @WarrenFireRI on scene after a fire reported inside Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. The fire chief tells us there are no injuries, but 21 patients are affected and may need to be relocated. Live reports every half hour continue on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/mYgZD47n8C — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) January 7, 2020

Some of these patients will have to relocate while others are being moved into empty rooms within the building.

According to the facilities website, the building opened in 1978 and has 76 rooms in the rehab center to take care of Hospice, Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.

Patients’ families and The Rhode Island Department of Health have been notified about the situation.

Crews are still on scene and the state fire marshal was called to investigate.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature.