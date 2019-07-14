Fifth arrest made in Federal Hill stabbing death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened outside a Federal Hill nightclub last month.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said Emery Janarelli Page, 25, was arrested Friday.

Police are now working to track down three more suspects in the deadly stabbing and beating of Stephen Cabral, 28.

According to police, Cabral got into an argument with a group of people after he and his friends left Club Seven on Spruce Street around 2 a.m. on June 30. The verbal exchange became physical, then turned deadly.

Club Seven was temporarily closed and is now in danger of losing its license. The city’s Board of Licenses meeting on the matter was continued to next Wednesday.

On Monday, Daniel Garcia, 29, and Dayquon Stevens, 27 were arraigned on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The following day, Jaquontee Reels, 24, and Sequoya Reels, 27, both of Ledyard, Conn., were arraigned on charges of murder and conspiracy.

All four men have been ordered held without bail.