FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and County Street.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Police referred all questions on the investigation to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

FRPD are currently working a fatal motorcycle accident at the corner of Eastman Ave and County St.



There is a mangled motorcycle in the scene and a car with rear end damage, just out of frame.



MSP is assisting in the investigation of the crash, no word on the cause.@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/P2IltkHOHI — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) June 13, 2021

