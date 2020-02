FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

A portion of Pleasant Street at the intersection of Sixteenth Street was blocked off for several hours as accident reconstruction worked on the scene. A car with damage to its front end was later towed away.

Right now, there’s no word on the extent of injuries.

