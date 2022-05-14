FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River police and fire departments were called to a large scene where multiple people were stabbed on Saturday afternoon.

12 News was on scene in the area of Pleasant and Jencks Streets around 1 p.m.

Reporter Kait Walsh saw one ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and there is police tape up, blocking off the area.

Mayor Paul Coogan is also on the scene.

A closer look here at where the investigation is centered. @wpri12 https://t.co/0nwJy9Gd27 pic.twitter.com/0UmuY8UzR1 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 14, 2022

Right now, no other information is available.

The scene is about half a mile from where the Fall River Police Department is located.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.