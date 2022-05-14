FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River police and fire departments were called to a large scene where multiple people were stabbed on Saturday afternoon.
12 News was on scene in the area of Pleasant and Jencks Streets around 1 p.m.
Reporter Kait Walsh saw one ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and there is police tape up, blocking off the area.
Mayor Paul Coogan is also on the scene.
Right now, no other information is available.
The scene is about half a mile from where the Fall River Police Department is located.
This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.