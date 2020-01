HOUSTON (WPRI) – A building explosion rattled a neighborhood in Houston, Texas early Friday morning.

Our CBS affiliate reports the explosion happened at 4500 Gessner Road, not far from downtown Houston. Flames and debris could be seen strewn across the property.

The building is an industrial facility.

Right now, there’s no confirmation on the source of the blast or what caused the explosion.

There’s no word on any injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more information.