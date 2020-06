WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An elderly man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool Sunday afternoon.

Emergency workers responded to a home on Cowesett Road in Warwick shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police on the scene said CPR was being performed as the ambulance left with the victim. His immediate condition is unknown at this time.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air as more information becomes available.