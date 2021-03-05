Scituate girl, 17, dies after Hartford Pike crash

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a crash Thursday night in Scituate.

The single-car crash took place just after 8:30 p.m. on Hartford Pike (Route 6) in the area of Elmdale Road, according to Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson.

The girl, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected during the crash, Rollinson said. First responders rushed her to Rhode Island Hospital where she later died.

The girl’s identity has not yet been made public. Scituate Superintendent Laurie Andries tells 12 News she lived in Scituate but was attending school in Coventry.

“Because she lived in our community she had many friends and contacts here,” Andries said in an email. “We have made support available at Scituate High School today for students who may have been touched by this tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time, as our community mourns this unfathomable loss,” she added.

The crash remains under investigation. Rollinson urged anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew King at (401) 821-5900.