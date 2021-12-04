DPH: Omicron variant detected in Massachusetts

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Saturday that COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected for the first time in Massachusetts.

Health officials said the person is a woman in her 20s and a resident from Middlesex County who traveled out of state. And although fully vaccinated, the woman experienced mild symptoms but did not require hospitalization.

The variant was identified through genetic sequencing.

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday.

Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

So far, it has not been detected in Rhode Island, according to state health officials.

The DPH continues to urge people to get their COVID-19 vaccine and/or booster.