Deval Patrick enters 2020 presidential race

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick officially entered the presidential race Thursday morning.

Patrick subtly announced his decision through his Facebook page, which changed its cover photo to say ‘Deval Patrick 2020.’

The New York Times is reporting Patrick told senior Democrats in phone calls Thursday that he is running for president.

His entry comes right before the deadline for the New Hampshire primary, which is Friday.

Patrick is just the latest to take steps toward launching a last-minute presidential campaign. Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, filed candidate papers in Alabama and Arkansas.

Their entrance adding more volatility to the Democratic primary that has been both competitive and fluid, with a stable trio of leading candidates and a fourth on the rise.

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll released last week put Joe Biden at 28%, Elizabeth Warren at 23%, Bernie Sanders at 17%, and Buttigieg at 9%. No other candidate was above 2%.

Multiple news outlets are reporting former Mass. Gov. @DevalPatrick is running for president. We're waiting for an announcement to come this morning.



I'll be looking ahead to that, all ahead of Friday's deadline to file in #NH. Reports every half hour on @wpri12/@FOXProvidence. pic.twitter.com/4CjZ4aVhIe — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) November 14, 2019

Patrick will be a guest on “CBS This Morning” Thursday for his first interview following his announcement.