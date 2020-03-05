Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Deadly crash on I-95 in Providence causing heavy delays during rush hour

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning due to a deadly crash in Providence.

The incident occurred near Exit 23 temporarily closing two lanes of travel.

The scene was cleared and all three lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m. Residual delays are expected.

Pinpoint traffic: Live Interactive Traffic Map »

Eyewitness News can see several investigators, police and a medical examiner on scene.

No additional information was made immediately available.

Stay with Eyewitness News This Morning on WPRI 12 until 7 a.m. and then on FOX Providence from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and all morning on WPRI.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com