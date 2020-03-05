Deadly crash on I-95 in Providence causing heavy delays during rush hour

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning due to a deadly crash in Providence.

The incident occurred near Exit 23 temporarily closing two lanes of travel.

The scene was cleared and all three lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m. Residual delays are expected.

Eyewitness News can see several investigators, police and a medical examiner on scene.

No additional information was made immediately available.

Extremely graphic scene here in Providence on I-95. What you need to know is there is heavy traffic and slow moving by Exit 23. Only one lane open @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/kKSYWFdJSY — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 5, 2020

Providence Fire now hosing off the road. Body has been removed here on 95N by Exit 23. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/crD5cvLsLP — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 5, 2020

