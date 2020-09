PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 South in Pawtucket.

State and local police and Pawtucket fire crews responded to the area of exit 27 around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Pawtucket police confirmed to 12 News, the crash resulted in one death. No further information was immediately available.

Pawtucket police, fire and state police responding to what appears to be a serious accident on I-95 South in Pawtucket. Two lanes are closed creating some heavy traffic in the area @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/yPkCnAn7Xc — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) September 20, 2020

