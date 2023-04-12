COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police have identified the two victims in a deadly shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a home on Mulberry Court found 60-year-old Linda Beckman dead.

James Beckman, 61, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He is still in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Cranston’s fire chief confirms James Beckman is a retired deputy chief from the city’s fire department.

Two dogs were also found dead.

Police said Wednesday they’re investigating the shooting as “suspicious” and there is no threat to the public.

Police initially responded to the home in the Red Oak Estates neighborhood to a report of an accidental shooting, according to Chief Frederick Heise.

A 12 News crew observed an animal control van on scene and investigators going in and out of the home with protective footwear.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told 12 News a married couple lived in the home.

It’s unclear if the shooter is among the victims.