DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have placed on man into custody following a standoff in a Dartmouth home.

There was a heavy police presence on Fenton Street starting at 5:00 a.m Sunday morning after a man had barricaded himself inside his home.

Police say the male suspect had an unrelated warrant issued for an incident that occurred the night before. According to police, the man had guns in his home so the SWAT team was called to the scene.

Residents were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The scene was cleared at 10:30 a.m and the suspect was arrested without incident.