Cumberland police officer reportedly stabbed; shots were fired

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland police officer was reportedly stabbed Saturday night and shots were fired, according to Mayor Jeff Mutter.

It happened on Mendon Road, right by the high school.

The mayor said both the alleged assailant and officer were transported to the hospital. It’s unclear what the extent of their injuries are right now.

