EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and several fire departments responded Thursday to several brush fires in the area of I-95 South.

The scene, near Exit 5A, is reportedly very smoky as crews work to extinguish the flames.

Traffic is backed up in the area as a result.

Delays for miles on 95SB due to brush fires. Police say this is an active crime scene as the investigation into the cause is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/XiAc5Yoqhz — Steven Matregrano (@smatregranoWPRI) March 11, 2021

The cause of the fires is unclear at this time.

12 News has a crew at the scene.