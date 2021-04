PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire in Providence right now.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews were called to an apartment complex on Chatham Street for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.

PFD working hard against this complex fire on Chatham St.



Heavy smoke and flames are visible. A lot of bystanders as well.



No word on any injures at this moment. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ey17u1LrGa — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) April 17, 2021

12 News has a crew on scene and will updated this is a Breaking News story when more information becomes available.