Crews respond to ice incident in Wareham

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team responding to an ice incident in Wareham. Courtesy: Tyler Reardon for PCTRT

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are searching for a person who may have fallen through the ice in Wareham, officials said Sunday.

Multiple departments were deployed to a boggy area off County Road on Sunday evening, including members of the Plymouth County Dive Team.

A neighbor said crews began searching the reservoir leading into the cranberry bog around 4:30 p.m.

“They just don’t, they don’t freeze hard and long enough for a period of time to wanna be safe,” Nancy Andrews said.

Nancy Andrews has lived across from the water for decades. She said while the bog is shallow, the reservoir is at least twenty feet deep.

We will continue to update this developing story both online and on-the-air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/12/21: Frank Sanchez and Gavin Black

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community