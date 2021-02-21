Crews respond to ice incident in Wareham

Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team responding to an ice incident in Wareham. Courtesy: Tyler Reardon for PCTRT

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are searching for a person who may have fallen through the ice in Wareham, officials said Sunday.

Multiple departments were deployed to a boggy area off County Road on Sunday evening, including members of the Plymouth County Dive Team.

Additional photos from the active dive incident in Wareham. PCTRT currently has divers in the water. Mandatory photo credit: Tyler Reardon for PCTRT. pic.twitter.com/dwc6kL3Ysm — Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) February 21, 2021

A neighbor said crews began searching the reservoir leading into the cranberry bog around 4:30 p.m.

“They just don’t, they don’t freeze hard and long enough for a period of time to wanna be safe,” Nancy Andrews said.

Nancy Andrews has lived across from the water for decades. She said while the bog is shallow, the reservoir is at least twenty feet deep.

