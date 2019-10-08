Crews respond to fire at former Brayton Point power plant

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at the site of the former Brayton Point power plant.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the roadways in the area are partially blocked off as firefighters work to knock down the flames.

Somerset this Fire Chief Scott Jepson told Eyewitness News he believes it was a demolition pile that caught fire but that’s not yet confirmed.

Crews from several surrounding communities are providing mutual aid.

Swansea Fire is currently operating on mutual aid to Somerset for a fire at the Brayton Point power plant. pic.twitter.com/rma87INCsb — Swansea Fire (@SwanseaFD) October 8, 2019

No word so far on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

The site previously caught fire in late August.

Eyewitness News will have the latest from the scene in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.