Breaking News
Crews respond to fire at former Brayton Point Power Plant
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at Noon

Crews respond to fire at former Brayton Point power plant

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at the site of the former Brayton Point power plant.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the roadways in the area are partially blocked off as firefighters work to knock down the flames.

Somerset this Fire Chief Scott Jepson told Eyewitness News he believes it was a demolition pile that caught fire but that’s not yet confirmed.

Crews from several surrounding communities are providing mutual aid.

No word so far on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

The site previously caught fire in late August.

Eyewitness News will have the latest from the scene in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.

Watch: Eyewitness News at Noon »

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams