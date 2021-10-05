Crews investigating deadly crash on I-95 in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly car crash on I-95 south in West Warwick early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. between Exits 8 and 7, according to Rhode Island State Police.

There were multiple occupants in the vehicle who all appear to be young adults, state police said. At least one person has died and the medical examiner’s truck is on scene.

State police say the vehicle lost control and went off the highway before slamming into a tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

Anyone traveling in this area may want to find an alternate route.

No other vehicles were involved and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News This Morning for updates.