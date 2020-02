PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. on Summit Street.

The street is closed from Summit to Vernon streets while crews work to extinguish the fire.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Eyewitness News is on scene working to gather more information as it becomes available.