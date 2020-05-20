Firefighter injured in 3-alarm fire at two New Bedford triple-deckers

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire broke out in neighboring triple-deckers in New Bedford Wednesday morning.

The 3-alarm blaze started just before 8 a.m. and crews are still working on the roof of 317 North Front St. — the address of The Pub, which has been closed.

New Bedford Fire Chief says one firefighter had burns to the hands. The fire started at the tenement house behind The Pub on Tallman Street and spread.

This is a Breaking News story, Eyewitness News is on scene gathering more information. check back for updates.

