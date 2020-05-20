Firefighter injured in 3-alarm fire at two New Bedford triple-deckers

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire broke out in neighboring triple-deckers in New Bedford Wednesday morning.

The 3-alarm blaze started just before 8 a.m. and crews are still working on the roof of 317 North Front St. — the address of The Pub, which has been closed.

New Bedford Fire Chief says one firefighter had burns to the hands. The fire started at the tenement house behind The Pub on Tallman Street and spread.

Marissa Rebelo via ReportIt!

Fire chief says one firefighter had burns to the hands. Fire started at blue tenement house behind the pub (on Tallman St here) and spread. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rzUUGL3XKv — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 20, 2020

Still very active scene here on N. Front St in New Bedford. Crews battling flames, working on roof of 317 N Front. That’s the address of “The Pub,” which has been closed. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/AluIyoCnOu — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 20, 2020

