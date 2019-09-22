Crews battle house fire in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Flames erupted at a house on Breakwater Road in South Kingstown Saturday night.
When crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke in the area of the back porch, according to fire officials on scene.
The fire was quickly put out, but we’re told one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. He was checked out by paramedics on the scene and is said to be doing well.
Union District Fire Chief Steven Pinch said no one was home at the time of the fire.
He said fighting the fire went as well as it could, and the home is not a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
