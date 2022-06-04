NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Heavy fire badly damaged a home in New Bedford on Saturday night.

Crews responded to Willard Street around 9 p.m. for fire coming from the first floor.

Flames were out when our 12 News crew got to the scene, but firefighters were still overhauling the house for several hours.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. One dog died in the blaze, but firefighters were able to save several other family pets.

The home suffered significant damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.