Fall River, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on High Street in Fall River on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the home around 5:15 p.m.

According to Mayor Paul Coogan, everyone in the home inside got out safely and crews are now battling to keep the house standing.

Coogan said the Red Cross has been alerted to assist the family.

Flames can be seen tearing through the roof of this High Street home in Fall River. Working to get details at this time. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UjiQ2q1Wgo — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) April 3, 2022

