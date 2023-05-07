DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Dartmouth are currently battling a massive fire at the former Hawthorne Country Club on Tucker Road.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 1:30 Sunday.

Police said traffic heading south on Tucker Road is now being detoured up Allen Street while firefighters work to put out the flames.

The country club was out of operation at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as soon as we learn more.