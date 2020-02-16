Crews battle 2 alarm fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews battled intense flames at a house fire in Bellingham, Mass. Saturday night.

Flames quickly engulfed the home on Grove Street and heavy fire could be seen shooting out of the roof, windows and rear of the structure.

The fire has been extinguished, but as of 10 p.m. continued to smolder. The scene is very active at this time with crews working to overhaul the area.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. on WPRI 12.