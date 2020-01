CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Cranston Saturday night.

Chief Michael Winquist tells Eyewitness News, the person was struck in the area of 575 Dyer Ave. at approximately 5:21 p.m. Saturday.

Winquist said the operator stopped and is cooperating with investigators. No further details were available.

