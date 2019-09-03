Breaking News
Cox phone outage affecting service in RI

Cox phone outage affecting service in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cox Communications is dealing with a problem that’s apparently caused phone systems to go down in certain areas of the country, including parts of Rhode Island.

North Providence police posted on Facebook that callers are being met with a busy signal when trying to contact the department.

There is a state wide problem with COX phone lines that are causing people to receive a busy signal when calling the Police Dept. They are working on the problem

Posted by North Providence Police Dept on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Cox’s customer service account is telling people they’re working to fix the issue but it’s unclear at this time when service will be restored.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said city departments have limited phone service while emergency lines are not affected, but city police later tweeted that their service is also limited. Police said to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

The Rhode Island Judiciary’s phone system is down as well.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

