Cox phone outage affecting service in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cox Communications is dealing with a problem that’s apparently caused phone systems to go down in certain areas of the country, including parts of Rhode Island.

North Providence police posted on Facebook that callers are being met with a busy signal when trying to contact the department.

There is a state wide problem with COX phone lines that are causing people to receive a busy signal when calling the Police Dept. They are working on the problem Posted by North Providence Police Dept on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Cox’s customer service account is telling people they’re working to fix the issue but it’s unclear at this time when service will be restored.

Hi Jon, We're currently aware of an issue that is impacting phone systems. Please know that we are working as quickly as possible to restore service. The is not currently an estimated time of repair. I apologize for the inconvenience. -Tiff — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) September 3, 2019

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said city departments have limited phone service while emergency lines are not affected, but city police later tweeted that their service is also limited. Police said to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Due to a national outage with Cox Communications, city departments have limited phone. This has not impacted emergency lines but has impacted multiple departments & @pvdschools



For city assistance email mccs@providenceri.gov



For PPSD assistance email questions@ppsd.org pic.twitter.com/V1bCjRphSv — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) September 3, 2019

Due to a national outage that Cox Communications is experiencing, city departments throughout PVD have limited phone service at this time. ❗️Please utilize 911 to report emergencies❗️ — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) September 3, 2019

The Rhode Island Judiciary’s phone system is down as well.

The Judiciary's phone system is down, affected by the widespread outage at Cox Communications. We apologize for any inconvenience. It is our understanding that Cox is aware of the issue and is working to restore service. — Rhode Island Courts (@CourtsRI) September 3, 2019

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.