Convenience store owner shot, killed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway in Fall River after a man was fatally shot inside a convenience store Monday night.

Police were called to the Stop N Save on Rock Street around 10:30 p.m. after a customer walked in and found the owner covered in blood on the floor, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The victim, later identified as Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later, according to the DA’s office.

Anyone who was in the area between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday is urged to contact Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.

