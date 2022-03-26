BOSTON (WPRI) — A construction worker is dead after a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed on Saturday.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said his department responded to the Government Center parking garage at about 5:40 p.m.

He said the victim was doing demolition work inside the parking garage in a construction vehicle, described as a small jackhammer/Bobcat type, when the floor buckled below the vehicle.

According to Dempsey, witnesses said the vehicle was approaching the edge of the building when the floor collapsed. The construction vehicle went over the side of the parking garage, falling from a significant height.

Firefighters found the worker at the bottom of a pile of rubble and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston police warned that vehicle and pedestrian traffic would be impacted in the area for at least the next couple of hours.

“At this time we are now keeping the area closed, we’re checking stability of the building, stability of the train tunnels underneath us so that we can get things moving. Until then, we’re going to keep this area restricted,” Boston Police Captain Kelly McCormick said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the investigation remains very active with a multi-agency response across city, state and federal entities.

“We will work to do whatever it takes so that we understand what happened here and again, I am just devastated by this tragedy and really thinking of all who have been impacted,” Wu said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Dempsey said crews are working to recover the body, but firefighters had to wait until the area is deemed safe.