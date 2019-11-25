U.S. Coast Guard rescues fisherman, searching for 3 others off Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews have rescued one fisherman and are actively searching for three others in the water near Martha’s Vineyard.

Crews from Air Station Cape Cod were deployed after receiving a distress signal at 3:18 p.m.

They believe a fishing vessel capsized and sank about 24 nautical miles southwest of the island.

The Coast Guard says a 60-foot boat rescued the first fisherman at 4:48 p.m.

He was suffering mild hypothermia, but was in good condition and was taken back to Air Station Cape Cod.

Right now, an 87-foot patrol vessel from Woods Hole is searching the water. Another 60-foot boat is expected to be joining the search.

The Coast Guard did not have information on where the fishing vessel made its home port.

