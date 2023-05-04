EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene at Bold Point Park after reports of a car sinking in the water.
East Providence Police told 12 News the call came in from a witness around 5 a.m. Thursday who said they saw the car about 50 yards from shore.
Police believe the car went off a boat ramp. It’s unclear if anyone is still trapped inside.
Crews from several surrounding communities are currently heading to the scene.
This is a Breaking News story. Check back for updates.
