EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene at Bold Point Park after reports of a car sinking in the water.

East Providence Police told 12 News the call came in from a witness around 5 a.m. Thursday who said they saw the car about 50 yards from shore.

Police believe the car went off a boat ramp. It’s unclear if anyone is still trapped inside.

Crews from several surrounding communities are currently heading to the scene.

