EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car crashed into an apartment building in East Providence on Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Evergreen Drive.

12 News was on the scene as crews pulled the vehicle out, leaving a gaping hole in the building.

Police said the driver was arrested and could face DUI charges.

Fire officials also told12 News, that the driver wasn’t inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

“We did a search of the apartment and there was one person that was slightly injured,” East Providence Battalion Chief Frederick MacDonald said. “They’re being evaluated by rescue. The driver of the vehicle was located in another apartment and he’s also being evaluated.”

The building inspector was called to the scene to determine the extent of the damage.