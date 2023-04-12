COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are responding to brush fires in Coventry, West Greenwich, and Narragansett.

Firefighters are battling flames across five to six acres off Tiogue Avenue. Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown told 12 News the fire appears to have started on Route 3 and spread into the woods. No word on the cause of the fire.

“The wind was blowing pretty hard and the humidity was down, it was definitely a recipe for disaster today, and it seems like that’s what’s going on in Kent County today,” Brown said.

Response to the Coventry fire was complicated by the layout of heavy brush surrounded by swamps and streams. One structure sustained some damage, but the fire is mostly contained to the woods, according to Brown.

“Firefighters are working hard today and we’re concerned with them,” he added. “We’re going to try to keep them hydrated and rotate them out.”

In West Greenwich, Brown said flames broke out across roughly three acres of woods off Division Road.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for the entire area because the dry and windy conditions can cause fires to quickly spread. People are urged to refrain from outdoor burning and use caution when discarding cigarettes.

The warning has been in effect for several days and fires have popped up around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

A small brush fire near Providence Pike spread to a nearby home on Tuesday, displacing one resident. The day before, crews were called to fires in Providence, Scituate and other cities and towns.

More than 10 acres in North Attleboro burned over the weekend.