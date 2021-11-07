Bomb threat forces evacuation of several buildings on the Brown University campus

Breaking News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several buildings on the Brown University campus were evacuated on Sunday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat.

According to a university spokesperson, a phone call came in prompting Brown University’s Department of Public Safety to evacuate several buildings near the university’s College Green.

Students our news crew spoke with showed them the text alert that was issued to them at 3:50 p.m.

As of five o’clock officers remained on the scene actively investigating with Providence police.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to bring you updates through the evening both online and on-the-air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: 11/5/2021: Shawn Selleck, Providence City Clerk

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community