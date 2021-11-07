Bomb threat forces evacuation of several buildings on the Brown University campus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several buildings on the Brown University campus were evacuated on Sunday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat.

According to a university spokesperson, a phone call came in prompting Brown University’s Department of Public Safety to evacuate several buildings near the university’s College Green.

Students our news crew spoke with showed them the text alert that was issued to them at 3:50 p.m.

As of five o’clock officers remained on the scene actively investigating with Providence police.

