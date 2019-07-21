Body pulled from the water in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police and fire responded to a boat landing on the Seekonk River Sunday afternoon for a report of a body in the water.

The area is accessed by Taft Street.

An Eyewitness News crew was on the scene at 3:50 p.m. as police investigated, and later when the medical examiner arrived.

A woman who did not want to go on camera said she was out with her dog when the dog found a man’s body. She said she immediately called police.

Police remained on scene for about an hour and a half before wrapping up their investigation.

Detectives told us they could not release any information at this time.

We’ll continue to update this developing news story both online and on the air.