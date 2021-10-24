3 people injured after boat crashes onto jetty in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A boat ran up on a jetty in Narragansett on Sunday night leading to a massive rescue response.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Jerusalem, not far from where the ferry boats come in and out.

The vessel was wedged atop the rocks and first responders from Narragansett and South Kingstown could be seen stationed in the area of Beach Row and Succotash Road.

Our news team on the scene observed at least one person being transported off the jetty by stretcher.

Fire officials have confirmed that three people were injured in the crash. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

We’ve learned a total of four people were onboard the boat when it ran into the rocks. Right now, there’s no word on what caused the crash.

We are awaiting more information from police and will update you as soon as we learn more details.