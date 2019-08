ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents in Attleboro are dealing with widespread damage following a quick moving severe storm that passed through the area around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Eyewitness News has been receiving reports of trees down on houses, cars and power lines, with some roads impassible right now.

National Grid is reporting several thousand outages in the area.

STORM ALERT!As many of you may already know, Attleboro was just hit with some ‘microburst’ of hurricane strength winds… Posted by Paul Heroux on Sunday, August 4, 2019

We have a news crew on the scene and will bring you the very latest information online and on the air.