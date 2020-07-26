Arrests made at rally outside Providence Police department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirmed at least two people were arrested Saturday night after more than a hundred protesters gathered outside the Providence Public Safety Complex.

The protest started around 8:30 p.m with demonstrators marching up the street, chanting, and setting off flares. It was meant to condemn the arrest of two people at a Black Lives Matter counter-protest on Thursday. The crowd is calling for police to be defunded.

“Look at them, they are dressed to the nines of riot gear. They are over funded not supporting the needs of the community and the needs of communities across the country,” Justin Bloomberg said.

Providence Police in riot gear standing outside of their department after multiple reports of a planned protest here tonight following the arrest of 2 demonstrators last Thursday @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w7YIvZViqr — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) July 26, 2020

