Armed suspect barricaded inside Providence building; residents nearby asked to shelter-in-place

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A heavy police presence is seen in Providence early Wednesday morning.

Maj. David Lapatin says an officer was responding to a call on Canton Street when someone shot at the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was not hurt but the suspect is now barricaded inside a home on Canton Street.

Chalkstone Avenue is blocked both ways between River and Academy avenues. Residents are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Police ask anyone nearby to shelter in place.

The incident comes following weeks of violence in the city and just hours after an emergency meeting regarding the uptick in violence.

