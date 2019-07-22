ACI placed on lockdown after apparent stabbing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fight between two inmates at the ACI in Cranston on Monday prompted officials to place the facility on lockdown.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Corrections, said one inmate was rushed to the hospital with an apparent stab wound following an altercation in maximum security.

That inmate was “conscious, alert and responsive,” according to Ventura, while a second inmate is now being questioned.

Police have set up a perimeter around the facility. Authorities have the entrances to the ACI blocked and they’re not letting anyone in or out. Armed officers are spread out around the complex and K-9 units were seen working their way around the property.

“The facility is on lockdown to make sure the area is secured, and safety protocols were activated as part of our normal response procedures,” Ventura continued. “This seems to be an isolated incident. No other individuals were involved, and the matter is currently under investigation. All other staff and inmates inside the facility are safe.”

Pontiac Avenue is not impacted by the lockdown.

