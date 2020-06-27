Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Thelma Avenue in Somerset.

A family member of the female victim called police after finding two people dead inside the home around 8:05 a.m. Saturday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police found Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31, both suffering from gunshot wounds. A gun was found underneath Joshua Pereira.

According to investigators, the couple recently separated, but Joshua Pereira returned to the home sometime before 8 a.m. Saturday. Around that time, witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from inside the home.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the official cause of death.