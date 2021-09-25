Amtrak train derails near Joplin, Montana

CHESTER, MT (WPRI) — An Amtrak passenger train out of Seattle derailed in North-Central Montana on Saturday, stranding passengers just outside the town of Joplin.

According to Amtrak, the train line known as the “Empire Builder” derailed five cars around 4 p.m. mountain time. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard with injuries reported.

A father and son from Rhode Island were onboard the train and shared pictures and videos of the wreck on social media. They told 12 News, they are doing okay and that a triage center has been set up in a local senior center.

Amtrak said it is working with local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate others.

