Police: Amtrak train conductor dies after falling from train in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An Amtrak conductor has died after falling from a train in Westerly on Saturday afternoon.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told 12 News, it happened as the train was heading southbound approaching the Westerly station on the Friendship Street side.

The conductor was preparing to stop the train when something must have happened causing her to fall and become caught underneath the train, according to Lacey.

The conductor was killed as a result.

Chief Lacey said she is a 26-year-old woman from Massachusetts.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Chief Lacey said Amtrak police are now handling the investigation and Westerly police are assisting.

Train 163 is stopped at Westerly (WLY) due to emergency personnel activity. Updates to follow. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 15, 2022

Amtrak Northeast tweeted out that passengers on the impacted train have been provided alternate transportation.

12 News has reached out to Amtrak for more details on the investigation.

This is breaking news story and will be updated both online and on-the-air.