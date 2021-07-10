Amber Alert issued for infant inside stolen vehicle

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant who they say was inside a stolen vehicle that was last seen in Pawtucket.

Police say the stolen car is a 2015 gray Toyota Avalon or Camry with Rhode Island registration KA-521.

The vehicle was stolen from 50 Ann Mary Street in Pawtucket.

The infant has been identified as 7-month-old Nael Adesuyi who has birthmarks on his right wrist with curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

The suspect is a Black male wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, gray sneakers, and a medical mask.

Anyone who sees the car should call 911.