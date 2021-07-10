Amber Alert issued for infant inside stolen vehicle

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant who they say was inside a stolen vehicle that was last seen in Pawtucket.

Police say the stolen car is a 2015 gray Toyota Avalon or Camry with Rhode Island registration KA-521.

The vehicle was stolen from 50 Ann Mary Street in Pawtucket.

The infant has been identified as 7-month-old Nael Adesuyi who has birthmarks on his right wrist with curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

The suspect is a Black male wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, gray sneakers, and a medical mask.

Anyone who sees the car should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/2/2021: Pastor Christopher Abhulime

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community